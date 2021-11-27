Last Updated:

Sanjay Dutt's Old Monologue Schooling Men On 'feminine' Behaviour Draws Flak Online; WATCH

An old video of veteran actor Sanjay Dutt surfaced online where the actor is seen schooling men on their 'feminine' habits. Watch the video here.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Sanjay Dutt

Image: Twitter/@PeaceMonger143


An old video of actor Sanjay Dutt schooling Indian men about their 'feminine' behaviour has resurfaced on the internet. The video has since gone viral drawing flak from netizens for its regressive nature with many proclaiming the monologue as 'toxic'. Watch the monochrome video was from a brand commercial and Twitterati's views on it.

Sanjay Dutt Masculinity ad

An old commercial for a brand featuring Munna Bhai MBBS actor Sanjay Dutt is drawing the attention of the netizens for all the wrong reasons. Owing to a popular Youtuber Saiman Says' video titled 'How to be a MAN (ft. Sanjay Dutt)', the video was brought back on peoples' feed. The original video was posted in the year 2010 was titled 'Sanjay Dutt - Mardangiri’.

In the video, the veteran actor talks about the harmful effects on Indian men for behaving like a 'Bhenji' (Sister) or feminine. He can be seen lambasting men for 'walking around with long hair, waxed legs and shaved chest' and also for looking after their kids and cooking. His problematic monologue also criticised men for caring about beauty, choosing 'feminine' colours, vehicles, fashion, dance and more. He also provided an alternate 'manly' option for such behaviours. 

READ | Amitabh Bachchan's birthday: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt & others pour in their wishes

The monologue did not sit well with many netizens, who expressed their dismay on the same. One user scathingly called out the video for the 'sexist' nature of the video by writing, ''If you want a clear definition of toxic #Masculinity sexism and anti #feminist ideas for men, should watch this great Sanjay Dutt Hayward’s 5000 ad….'' 

READ | Maanayata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt give a glimpse of kids Iqra, Shahraan's b'day celebrations

Another user took a jibe at the actor being born with a 'silver spoon' whilst talking about cooking by writing, ''Still find it funny that Sanjay Dutt, who was born with a silver spoon and probably never had to cook a meal in his entire life because someone always did it for him, thinks cooking is feminine masculinity.'' Meanwhile, another comment mentioned, ''how much fragile masculinity do you wanna display? Sanjay Dutt- yes.''

READ | Sanjay Dutt becomes the ambassador of Zanzibar to promote tourism; details inside

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for multiple films released namely Prithviraj, Shamshera and The Good Maharaja. He is all set to appear in the highly anticipated actioner K.G.F: Chapter 2 set to release next year. 

READ | Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala talks about acting plans, says 'busy building my legacy'

(Image: Twitter/@PeaceMonger143)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Sanjay Dutt, Sanjay Dutt Masculinity ad, Munna Bhai MBBS
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com