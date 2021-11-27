Sanjay Dutt's Old Monologue Schooling Men On 'feminine' Behaviour Draws Flak Online; WATCH

An old video of actor Sanjay Dutt schooling Indian men about their 'feminine' behaviour has resurfaced on the internet. The video has since gone viral drawing flak from netizens for its regressive nature with many proclaiming the monologue as 'toxic'. Watch the monochrome video was from a brand commercial and Twitterati's views on it.

Sanjay Dutt Masculinity ad

An old commercial for a brand featuring Munna Bhai MBBS actor Sanjay Dutt is drawing the attention of the netizens for all the wrong reasons. Owing to a popular Youtuber Saiman Says' video titled 'How to be a MAN (ft. Sanjay Dutt)', the video was brought back on peoples' feed. The original video was posted in the year 2010 was titled 'Sanjay Dutt - Mardangiri’.

In the video, the veteran actor talks about the harmful effects on Indian men for behaving like a 'Bhenji' (Sister) or feminine. He can be seen lambasting men for 'walking around with long hair, waxed legs and shaved chest' and also for looking after their kids and cooking. His problematic monologue also criticised men for caring about beauty, choosing 'feminine' colours, vehicles, fashion, dance and more. He also provided an alternate 'manly' option for such behaviours.

If you want a clear definition of toxic #Masculinity sexism and anti #feminist ideas for men, should watch this great Sanjay Dutt Hayward’s 5000 🍺 ad…. pic.twitter.com/NzG2kMGkpp — ✌️PeaceMongerᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ ᴴᵃᵗᵉ (@PeaceMonger143) June 18, 2021

Wow, dude wasted my 2:13 mintues 😭 — Akshat | Sarafina stan account (@star_stufff) June 14, 2021

The monologue did not sit well with many netizens, who expressed their dismay on the same. One user scathingly called out the video for the 'sexist' nature of the video by writing, ''If you want a clear definition of toxic #Masculinity sexism and anti #feminist ideas for men, should watch this great Sanjay Dutt Hayward’s 5000 ad….''

Another user took a jibe at the actor being born with a 'silver spoon' whilst talking about cooking by writing, ''Still find it funny that Sanjay Dutt, who was born with a silver spoon and probably never had to cook a meal in his entire life because someone always did it for him, thinks cooking is feminine masculinity.'' Meanwhile, another comment mentioned, ''how much fragile masculinity do you wanna display? Sanjay Dutt- yes.''

Long hair , shaved chest

Hypocrisy at it's peak🤣 pic.twitter.com/JqYETF1rXo — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎Anurodh😈 (@TailEnder08) June 14, 2021

Till last moment I was expecting that he would say what all he said earlier was rubbish and irrespective of gender we should chose who we want to be. Alas! — Rabi Agrawal (@RabiAgrawal) June 14, 2021

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for multiple films released namely Prithviraj, Shamshera and The Good Maharaja. He is all set to appear in the highly anticipated actioner K.G.F: Chapter 2 set to release next year.

