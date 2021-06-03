Sanjay Dutt's Sister Priya Reveals Their Mother Nargis Once Thought That He Was Gay

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s biography Sanju released in the year 2018 after which people got to know how close Sanjay Dutt was to his mother Nargis. Apparently, Sanjay even went into depression after he lost his mother due to pancreatic cancer just days before his Bollywood debut Rocky. In the autobiography of Sanjay Dutt by Yasser Usman called Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy, Sanjay’s sister Priya Dutt revealed some interesting things about Nargis.

Sanjay Dutt's sisters reveal that mother Nargis thought that he was gay

In the autobiography of Sanjay Dutt, his sister Namrata revealed that their mother Nargis usaed to throw chappals at him and even curse him sometimes. Priya Dutt also revealed some interesting things about her mother. She said she once heard her mother asking one of her friend that why Sanjay’s room is always locked when his friends are there. More to the point, she added that she even heard her say, “What is the big deal? I hope he’s not gay.” Furthermore, Priya highlighted that Nargis trusted Sanjay Dutt blindly and despite several hints, she refused to believe that Sanjay was a drug addict. She added that when one of the well-wishers tried to talk to Nargis about Sanjay, she completely denied and said that Sanjay never drinks nor touches drugs.

Nargis Dutt lost her fight to pancreatic cancer on May 3,1981. Nargis Dutt was born on June 1, 1929. On June 1, 2021, Sanjay Dutt took to his Twitter account to share old photos of her mother and family together. In the first photo, Nargis can be seen with Sanjay and her two daughters Priya and Namrata. In the second and third photos, both Sunil and Nargis can be seen together. Sanjay also wrote, “There’s nobody else like you. Happy Birthday Maa.” Take a look at his tweet below.

There's nobody else like you. Happy Birthday Maa❤️ pic.twitter.com/d2zeQr3GTh — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 1, 2021

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the movie Torbaaz in which he played the main lead named Nasser. In 2020, Sanjay Dutt also featured in the movie Sadak 2. Sanjay is currently working on projects like Shamshera, K. G. F Chapter 2, Prithviraj and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

IMAGE: PRIYA DUTT'S INSTAGRAM

