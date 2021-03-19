Sanjay Gupta Says He 'loves' Watching And Making Films In The Thriller Gangster Genre

Mumbai Saga starring Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal released in theatres today on March 19. In an interview with PTI, Mumbai Saga director Sanjay Gupta said that he likes to be called a genre filmmaker. He talked about his various films across the Thriller gangster genre. Take a look at what Sanjay Gupta had to say about making films in a single genre.

Sanjay Gupta enjoys making thriller gangster films

Mumbai Saga director Sanjay Gupta said that he loves being called a genre filmmaker. This is because he is not in the Hindi film industry to impress people that love other various genres. He shared that he is not inclined towards social and romantic films. Neither does he like much comedies. He enjoys watching suspense thriller and gangster thriller films.

Sanjay made his debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire but got recognition after his film Kaante in 2002. Sanjay Gupta's movies that garnered him immense popularity are the Shootout film series, Dus Kahaniya, Jazbaa and Kaabil. Kaabil starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role in 2017.

While talking about the movie, he said, "After Kaabil, I got a lot of love and affection but it has not given me the cult status that Kaante has." The 53-year-old director said that Kaante had premiered in Fame Adlabs and several stars from the industry had attended it. He added that he knew his life was going to change after that.

He said that he was happy in his space and glad that he gets to make the films that he wants to. He grew up watching films like The Godfather, Scarface, and Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning films. They made a strong impression on him. He also said that he was influenced by the bad guys in Bollywood and Hollywood.

He added, "You remember Amitabh Bachchan from Deewar, Trishul, Hum and not from Bemisal or others." In the industry, he is inspired by Salim-Javed, and directors Mukul Anand, Ramesh Sippy, and Vijay Anand. He also mentioned having a financial crisis while making his film Kaante. The lead actor of the film, Sanjay Dutt formed a new production company to produce the film. The same production house White Feather Films is co-producing Mumbai Saga.

More about Mumbai Saga

The Mumbai Saga cast also features actors like Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover. In the film, Sanjay Gupta has focused on the dynamics of the Mumbai Police and the underworld during the 80s and 90s. His key intention was to reach out to the generation who loved his film Kaante. He shared, "The kids who are watching films now don't know how Mumbai was in the 80s."

Sanjay added that today if one tells someone that there were gangsters around, they wouldn't believe it, cause all of that ended almost 20 years ago. "That was a way of life, there was violence on the streets, people were getting killed and how the police ended it all. People who have not seen this world will marvel at it," he said.