Actor Madhuri Dixit recently organised a grand birthday bash for her husband Dr Shriram Nene in Mumbai on Saturday, February 12. Dr Nene’s birthday celebrations was a gala affair and the couple had a good time with their friends and family. The party was attended by a lot of celebrities including Sanjay Kapoor, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, among many others.

Videos of the stars dancing on various Bollywood tracks from the celebration night are doing rounds on social media. Recently, actor Sanjay Kapoor shared a video that featured him and Madhuri Dixit Nene recreating the 90s magic and shaking their legs on their old hit number Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi from their 1995 film Raja.

On Sunday, actor Sanjay Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with his fans. In the video, he and Madhuri Dixit can be seen grooving to the 90s iconic dance number Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi that originally featured them. The two actors were seen perfectly acing the hook step of the song, they were also joined by celeb couple Riteish and Genelia. The song was sung by singers Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan.

In the video, Madhuri donned in a black formal outfit and she went for hoop earrings with an open hair look. Sanjay Kapoor on the other hand was seen dressed in a white shirt, denim jacket and pants. Sharing the video, the Sirf Tum actor captioned the post as "Back to the 90s. What a night @madhuridixitnene @geneliad @riteishd @farahkhankunder @drneneofficial."

Fans showered love on the post and flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor reacted to the post and dropped several red heart emojis along with a clapping emoji. Actor Neelam Kothari wrote "Fabbb (fire and heart emoticon)"

Madhuri Dixit Pens a sweet birthday wish for her Husband

Recently, actor Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle and dropped a reel video that featured some beautiful moments with her husband Dr Nene. Sharing the video, she also penned down a heartfelt note in the caption, which read, "My husband, my friend, my confidant, my heart & the best father in the world, Happy Birthday 🎂#Birthday #Husband".

