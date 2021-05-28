Sanjay Kapoor Cheekily Asks Daughter Shanaya Kapoor To Give Him 'those Abs'; Read More

Sanjay Kapoor treated fans with a sweet interaction on his daughter Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram post. The young upcoming actress took to her Instagram to flaunt her toned abs while her father could not stop himself from cheekily replying to his daughter's post. Check out Sanjay Kapoor's response to Shanaya's Instagram photos.

Sanjay Kapoor wishes for Shanaya Kapoor's abs?

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya took to her social media to pose in a crop-top flaunting her toned abs. Sirf Tum actor Sanjay Kapoor sassily asked his daughter to give him her 'abs' under the post. The actor wrote, 'Can you give me those abs' with a heart-eye emoji.

The fans could not stop adoring the father-daughter interaction as they replied to his comment with emojis. One fan got bold and asked the veteran actor to give his daughter's hand in marriage to him. Another fan replied to the actor tagging him and writing 'abs King' under the post.

Pic Credit: Shanaya Kapoor IG

Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor's photos on Instagram

The proud father does not miss a chance to show off his kids on his social media. The father of two recently shared a selfie of his family watching the newly released series Sardar Ka Grandson. In another post, the actor shared comparison photos with Shanaya Kapoor where he commented that his daughter and hair, both have grown. The actor also shared a picture celebrating the New Year with his family.

Shanaya Kapoor's photos and videos on Instagram

The upcoming actress is followed by over 600k followers on Instagram where she shares moments from her private and professional life. Recently, she shared a mirror selfie with gloss makeup and captioned the post writing 'Extra glossy'. The actress is also known for flaunting her dancing skills on social media where she uploads various dance covers.

Recently, the actress took to her social media to wish her younger brother on his 16th birthday and shared multiple pictures with him. Supporting her father's latest projects, Shanaya uploaded the trailer of Sanjay Kapoor's new series The Last Hour writing, 'Get ready to experience a frosty journey giving goosebumps in the midst of summer.'. Check out Shanaya and Sanjay Kapoor's Instagram posts here.

IMAGE- SHANAYA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

