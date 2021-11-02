Sanjay Kapoor, Mahdeep Celebrate Daughter Shanaya's Birthday; Watch

On the occasion of Shanaya Kapoor's birthday, her parents, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor took to social media to shower their heartwarming wishes for their daughter.

Numerous celebrity artists and fans took to the comments section and wished Shanaya on her birthday and expressed their admiration for the actor.

Shanaya Kapoor celebrates her 22nd birthday

Actor Sanjay Kapoor recently took his official Instagram handle and shared a cute video clip of his daughter, Shanaya, in which she can be seen celebrating her birthday by cutting a chocolaty cake decked up with macaroons. The cake also consisted of an Oscar trophy shaped idol on top with a note that read 'Happy birthday You Star.' In the video, Shanaya Kapoor can be seen wearing a white v-neck dress with a cute smile on her face.

In the caption, Sanjay expressed his love for her daughter and wished her a happy birthday. The caption read, "Happy birthday my always be happy and keep smiling like this, love you. (sic)"

Several celebrity artists such as Varun Gupta, Nandita Mahtani, Akash Goila, Kanika Kapoor, Apoorva Mehta, and Neelam Kothari took to Sanjay Kapoor's latest Instagram post and showered love on Shanaya by adding heart emojis. They also poured in heartfelt birthday wishes for her. On the other hand, various fans swamped the post with hearts and heart-eyed emojis and wished her on her birthday. Take a look at some of the reactions to Sanjay Kapoor's birthday post for his daughter, Shanaya Kapoor.

Meanwhile Shanaya's mother, Maheep Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of nostalgic memories of her daughter. She also added pictures of little Shanaya Kapoor celebrating her birthday with her family. In the first photo, she can be seen sitting with her mother while in the next one, she can be seen cutely hugging her huge teddy bear.

Maheep Kapoor shared more such cute and candid pictures of Shanaya and left her fans in awe. In the caption, she wrote "22" and stated how her daughter was her heart and soul. Many celebrities such as Tusshar Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Deanne Panday, Sophie Choudry and others took to the comments section and wished Shanaya on her birthday.

(Image: @sanjaykapoor2500/Instagram)