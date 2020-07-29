Sanjay Kapoor Shares ‘beautiful And Sad Memories' Of First Film 'Kartavya', See Picture

Sanjay Kapoor celebrated his first film Kartavya as it clocked 25 years today. On this occasion, Sanjay Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video of the Hume Kya Khabar Thi song from the film. Sanjay Kapoor captioned the post saying that they are beautiful and sad memories of Kartavya, which was the first film he signed and got his first pay cheque for. Sanjay Kapoor also mentioned that he got the opportunity to work with the 'wonderful' and 'talented' Juhi Chawla in this film.

Hume Kya Khabar Thi:

Hume Kya Khabar Thi is a song from the 1995 action film, Kartavya. Famous singers like Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu lent their voice to the song and the lyrics were penned by Sameer Sen. Further Sameer Sen also composed and directed this song with Dilip Sen. This song was released on January 11, 1995. Hume Kya Khabar Thi featured actors like Sanjay Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Moushumi Chatterjee.

Kartavya:

The action film Kartavya was directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Rahul Gupta. This film starred actors like Sanjay Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. This film also starred Amrish Puri and Aruna Irani. As per reports, Divya Bharti was initially played Juhi Chawla’s role. However, due to Divya Bharti’s death, this role was played by Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani actor Juhi Chawla. The plot of this film revolves around Karan who leads a happy life with his mother. However, things take an ugly turn when he finds out that his mother is not his biological mother.

On the work front:

Some of Sanjay Kapoor's recent films include Zoya Factor, Shaandaar and D Gangs Of Mumbai. As per reports, the actor will also make an appearance in the comedy film, Hera Pheri 3. The film will also have the original cast of the franchise - Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty.

