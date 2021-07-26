Sanjay Kapoor On Filming 'LOC: Kargil': "We Were Shooting With Army Men, It Was Touching"

Sanjay Kapoor talks about his experience of filming LOC: Kargil, as India celebrates Kargil Diwas on July 26. On this day in 1999, India successfully recaptured territory intruded upon by Pakistan in the Kargil region of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, in a war that lasted over 60 days. Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory of Operation Vijay and remember India's fallen heroes who put the nation first.

Sanjay Kapoor on filming 'LOC: Kargil'

Kargil war is an unforgettable event in our history. The bravery of the Indian Army has been portrayed in some of our Bollywood films, one of them was LOC: Kargil.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Sanjay Kapoor recently revealed his thoughts about the film based on the 1999 Kargil War. Kapoor, who played the role of Major Deepak Rampal, 17 Jat Regiment, made some surprising revelations about the filming of the movie. The film, that released in 2003, began shooting a year prior and according to Kapoor, this meant that the war was still "fresh in everybody's minds".

The actor revealed how the cast shot with the "real Army men." In addition, Kapoor made a surprising revelation when he said that the cast used real guns adding, "the Army gave us real shots to be fired in the field instead of blank shots." The actor also remembered how the cast would go to their mess hall and "have dinner with them."

Kapoor got emotional during the interaction and said:

There were actual soldiers with us. To learn from their experience, hear about their family, was very touching. We do read about it, and today you have everything on your fingertips. But when we shot for it, the internet was not there as much as it is today. Sitting in Mumbai or other places, we don’t know what these soldiers actually go through, the kind of sacrifices they did.

The actor also mentioned how at the end of the shoot, the actors were excited about clicking pictures with the war heroes and army. He also spoke about how they had to brave the weather while on location and recalled how he often got "breathless" during action scenes. Kapoor also expressed a sense of gratitude talking about how exemplary it was that the people in the army not only tolerated such weather conditions without complaint but often did so "with a smile."

The actor concluded his interaction saying, "War itself is tough, and then there are the terrains and high altitude. It must have been even more tougher."

IMAGE - SANJAY KAPOOR FACEBOOK/ PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.