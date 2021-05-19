Sanjay Kapoor Speaks On Shanaya's Debut In Bollywood, Says She 'wanted It For Long Time'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. The Last Hour’s Sanjay Kapoor recently opened up about his daughter Shanaya’s debut in Bollywood. Shanaya Kapoor is quite popular for her social media posts and has a massive fan following on Instagram. She's often spotted by the paps around the city and is known for her fashion sense and styling.

Sanjay Kapoor speaks about Shanaya's debut

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter was a part of Janhvi Kapoor’s film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl as an assistant director. The diva will soon be making her presence on screen. During an interview with SpotBoyE, Sanjay Kapoor revealed that Shanaya Kapoor wanted to be an actor for quite some time now. He explained that he wants her to learn from her own experiences and also elaborated that he will always be by her side. He also said that he feels every individual should grow on their own and it's better if his daughter learns from her own mistakes and experiences. Sanjay Kapoor also said that he does not want to hold Shanaya’s hand for everything so her journey becomes more enjoyable.

Shanaya Kapoor has a massive social media following and often shares pictures with her cousins Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. She also shares pictures with Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. Back in March, Shanaya made her Instagram account private and announced she will be a part of a Bollywood film very soon and feel grateful to have got the opportunity. Shanaya Kapoor will start shooting for her upcoming film in June, this year.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor recently starred in an Amazon Prime Web series titled The Last Hour. The crime thriller series also stars Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen and several others. The series follows the story of a young man Shaman who joins hands with a city cop, to solve a mystery. But soon, he falls for the cop’s daughter and is torn between love and duty.

