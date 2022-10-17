Sanjay Kapoor's Birthday: Sonam, Anil Kapoor And More Pen Heartfelt Wish For The Actor

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor is celebrating his birthday on Monday, October 17, 2022. Wishes have been pouring in for the actor on social media from his fans, family and celebrities too.

Meanwhile, actor Sonam Kapoor, who shares a great bond with her uncle Sanjay, also sent him heartfelt wishes on his special day, as evident from the post she dedicated to him on her social media space.

The Neerja actor headed to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of throwback pictures featuring her, Rhea, Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and more. The first picture had the birthday boy holding both Rhea and Sonam in his arms, while in the second one, he could be seen sharing a warm hug with both of them. The third picture featured The Fame Game star playing with her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, while the fourth pic saw Sanjay, Boney and Anil Kapoor from their young days.

"Happy happy birthday chachu! We love you! To the funniest coolest uncle, we hope we always party with you! Jiyo hazaro saal! Happy 60! @sanjaykapoor2500," she wrote in the caption.

Anil Kapoor wishes his brother a 'Happy Birthday'

Anil Kapoor also headed to his Instagram handle and dropped some adorable throwback pictures with his brother Sanjay. He wrote in the caption, "Sanjay, I admire your spirit, humour, never die attitude, and the way you look after and love our mother and your family...I truly believe that 60 is just the beginning of even more wonderful decades for you, not just as a family man, but also as an artist. Happy 60th Birthday Sanjay! Love you."

Rhea Kapoor also shared a throwback picture of herself with Sanjay Kapoor on her Instagram story. She simply wrote, "Happy birthday @sanjaykapoor2500 we love you so much."

Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor also shared some pictures on social media to wish her better half a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday to our rock my teammate Grateful for you always, everyday #60NeverLookedSoGood Love you & to many, many, many celebrations together," she penned.

Image: Instagram/@sanjaykapoor2500, PTI