Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya excited for Bollywood debut, shooting to begin from July

Actors Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep's daughter Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut. The starkid will begin with the shooting in July this year. Shanaya's mother Maheep took to Instagram and shared a beautiful video of her daughter that showcased some of her stunning pictures from a photoshoot.

Shanaya Kapoor to make her Bollywood debut

Maheep who was delighted to see her daughter starting a new chapter in life, shared her happiness with several pictures of Shanaya. "With her unabashed enthusiasm, resilience & sparkle - Shanaya Kapoor is all set to take over your screens soon. Give her your love & blessings as she is ready to start the journey of her FIRST FILM this July. Watch out for the announcement of the film! #DCASquad."

Shanaya who was ecstatic to begin a new journey, could not control her excitement and shared a series of her pictures from the photoshoot. She expressed her gratitude in the caption and wrote, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."

Several friends and family members of Shanaya were quick enough to extend luck and congratulate the proud parents. Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Seema Khan, Mohit Marwah, Amrita Arora, Neelam Soni were a few to congratulate Shanaya. Shanaya's father and senior actor Sanjay also expressed pride in seeing his daughter taking her first step towards acting. "All the best for a wonderful and successful career. Work even more harder, We are so proud of you," he wrote.

Shanaya has worked as an assistant director for her cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She was also seen in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives that featured her mother Maheep Kapoor along with Seema Khan, Bhavan Pandey, and Neelam Kothari. Shanaya Kapoor even garnered the attention of her fans when she made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in 2019.

