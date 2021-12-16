Sanjay Kapoor's House Sanitised After Wife Maheep & Daughter Test COVID+

Shortly after actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19, the BMC officials were spotted at their residence for sanitisation purposes. The BMC officials were seen decked in PPE kits with masks, gloves, and their ID cards while sanitizing the entire house. Apart from Maheep, her daughter Shanaya Kapoor has also tested positive for the virus.

The proper sanitization of the house comes after the officials had sealed Sanjay Kapoor’s Juhu residence declaring it a containment zone after Kapoor’s wife Maheep tested COVID-19 positive. Previously, the BMC had sealed actor Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora’s house after they contracted the virus over a private dinner party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

BMC officials sanitise actor Sanjay Kapoor's house

As per ANI, Suresh Kakani, the Additional Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation gave a statement regarding Karan Johar's dinner party. He said, "110 contacts (of those tested positive after they attended the party) were tested for Covid, their reports are negative. Action is being taken as per our guidelines." Shanaya had taken to her Instagram story and revealed that she has contracted the virus and has isolated herself on the advice of her doctors and medical professionals.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however while testing again as a precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone!” she wrote in her story.

Earlier, on December 15, according to a report from ANI, the BMC informed on Wednesday that the 41-year-old actor's house help has been tested positive for COVID-19. The matter came into light after actor Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora had tested COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, Kareena had confirmed her diagnosis with a post on her Instagram story and had said that she has isolated herself after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor also stated that her family and staff have received both doses of the vaccine. "I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon,” she wrote in her story.

IMAGE: Instagram/SanjayKapoor2500/VarinderChawla