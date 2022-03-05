Actor Alia Bhatt’s performances in various films have always been a topic of discussion among fans because of her impeccable craft. There have been times when the actor’s acting skills have been compared with other stars and this recently became a topic of discussion for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Post the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, the director revealed his choice for casting Alia over Deepika Padukone.

During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the Padmavat director opened up on the reasons behind casting Alia Bhatt for the titular role in Gangubai Kathiawadi instead of Deepika Padukone. For the unversed, Sanjay has worked with Deepika in several films like Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon ki Rasleela Ramleela and more.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's views over casting Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawali instead of Deepika Padukone

Replying to the continuous comparisons made between the two said stars, Bhansali told the leading daily that both stars have different approaches and have different heights. They have different voices, body language, and different approaches to cinema which makes them two completely different human beings. The director further elaborated and said that Deepika is a beautiful girl, a wonderful actor and for him, Alia also carries the same features but if he has to do Bajirao Mastani then he will have to have Deepika, and if he is doing a film like Gangubai, then Alia will be her ideal choice.

Alia Bhatt’s performance in the film has been widely praised and fans are going gaga over her mature acting. From the storyline to the box office collections, the film is proving to be a great competition for others. Adding, Bhansali shared his views on the same and shared both Deepika and Alia have the power that they exude when they find a role that suits them, and one cannot give the wrong role to the wrong actor. Having said this, he then added that not that in the same breath he can say that Alia could not have played Mastani or Deepika could not have played Gangu better, but he feels that the kind of casting he has done, keeps the essence of the two stars. While concluding his comment on the comparisons, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam director revealed that what Alia did for this role, only Alia could have done and what Deepika did in the previous roles only she could have done.

IMAGE: PTI