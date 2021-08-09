Sanjay Leela Bhansali Marks 25 Years In Industry, Kareena's Son Named Jehangir: Ent Recap

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Marks Silver Jubilee In Film Industry, Confesses 'long Way To Go'

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known to give some of the iconic films to the Indian cinema, including Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, and more, recently completed 25 glorious years. Bhansali, who has emerged as one of the biggest filmmakers of the country in the last two decades, made his directorial debut with the 1996 drama Khamoshi: The Musical. To commemorate the special day, the official Twitter handle of the filmmaker’s production house, shared a video while documenting the amazing journey of the director along with his milestone films.

Aditya Narayan Recalls Being Jobless After 'Ram Leela's Tattad Tattad', Read More

Singer and host Aditya Narayan, who dubs himself a workaholic, rang his 34th birthday on Friday. While celebrating his birthday, he sat down for an interview with The Indian Express, where the singer drew a parallel between his now and when he began his career as a host of the singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Aditya revealed that he has now become "super famous" and girls try to kiss him. However, this wasn't the case always, he further recalled being jobless despite singing Ram Leela's hit track, Tattad Tattad that featured Ranveer Singh. Read on to know more.

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveal 'Jehangir' As Their Baby's Name

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had remained tight-lipped about their secondborn's identity for the longest time. Earlier this year in July, it was revealed via actor Randhir Kapoor that the couple named their second son Jeh. However, according to Kareena Kapoor's recently published book, there was more to the story as the real name is revealed now.

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's Under-construction Home: Mira Shares Her New Balcony View

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are building a new home and are currently in between choosing some tiles and accessories for it. The couple, who lives in their Juhu home with a sea view, are now moving towards a view of Bandra-Worli Sealink. As the couple recently visited their under-constructed home, Mira Rajput gave a glimpse of the living room via her Instagram handle.

Arjun Kapoor Hails Neeraj Chopra For Battling Obesity, Says 'You're An Inspiration To Me'

Athlete Neeraj Chopra, who brought immense pride to the country after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, is an inspiration to Arjun Kapoor. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a news article while sharing his thoughts on Neeraj battling with obesity to realize his dream. The actor called him an ‘inspiration’ for many. He also penned the difficulties associated with obesity and how Neeraj overcame everything to fulfil his dream of representing India in the Olympics and winning the ultimate prize.

When Unwell Deepika Padukone & Bhansali's Meeting Offer Sparked An 'iconic Partnership'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is considered among the top filmmakers of the country today; his journey towards success starting in 1996 with the movie Khamoshi: The Musical. As his journey completed 25 years on Monday, a key personality involved in this journey, Deepika Padukone penned a heartfelt note for her frequent collaborator. The actor shared that Bhansali had made a vital contribution not just to her career, but also to the person she had become.

Suniel Shetty Applauds 'heroes' From Tokyo Olympics, Says 'support Sportsmen At All Times'

Recently, actor Rasika Dugal bagged two nominations for her stunning performance in the film titled Lootcase and web series named Mirzapur 2 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Dugal is very happy and excited about the nominations and hopes to travel and attend the festival.. She considers it an honour to have her work noticed by a "discerning jury."

Rasika Dugal 'thrilled' To Bag Two Nominations For 'Lootcase' & 'Mirzapur 2' At IFFM

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are certainly one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. They are also often seen trolling each other on social media. Recently, Ryan revealed that on the professional front, his wife, Blake Lively, had helped him write lines for his movies like Deadpool and many others.

Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaaya Takes Her 'first Step' To 'big School'; See Pics

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan took to her verified Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu taking her first step in a "big school." In the picture, Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya can be seen climbing the stairs of her school. Sharing the adorable picture, Soha penned a simple note.

