Sanjay Leela Bhansali Marks Silver Jubilee In Film Industry, Confesses 'long Way To Go'



Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known to give some of the iconic films to the Indian cinema, including Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, and more, recently completed 25 glorious years. Bhansali, who has emerged as one of the biggest filmmakers of the country in the last two decades, made his directorial debut with the 1996 drama Khamoshi: The Musical. To commemorate the special day, the official Twitter handle of the filmmaker’s production house, shared a video while documenting the amazing journey of the director along with his milestone films.

'25 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali'

Though the director’s debut film Khamoshi featuring Manisha Koirala, Salman Khan, Nana Patekar, and Seema Biswas received appreciation, however, the 1999 romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam got him nationwide acclaim. The film, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman, and Ajay Devgn, brought out his penchant for larger-than-life storytelling through a star-studded cast, memorable ballads, and lavishly mounted sets.

Each passing day has been an onset of a new beginning. A journey of a thousand miles wouldn’t have been possible without each one of you. As we celebrate #25YearsOfSLB, we relive every moment of curating these handmade films just for you. https://t.co/zv0Q4B3jjZ — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) August 9, 2021

The video shared by Bhansali productions is a montage of all the amazing films he delivered, starting from Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Sawaariya and Padmaavat. The clip is all about the grandeur of his film sets to the epic storyline that captures the hearts of millions. "Each passing day has been an onset of a new beginning. A journey of a thousand miles wouldn't have been possible without each one of you. "As we celebrate #25YearsOfSLB, we relive every moment of curating these handmade films just for you. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey," the tweet read. The special anniversary video ended with the quote of the 58-year-old director. "I have enjoyed every minute of making films these 25 years. And still, a long way to go," he said.



Actor Ranveer Singh who has featured in Bhansali films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Ram-Leela, and more, took to Instagram and shared the same video while wishing him on the special occasion. In his 2007 romance drama Saawariya, Bhansali launched two new faces belonging to film families -- Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. He then recreated Shakespeare's tragic romance Romeo and Juliet on screen in 2013's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, before changing gears to period dramas like Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat in 2018. In his career, the director has bagged four National Film Awards for his work in Devdas, Black, Bajirao Mastani, and his last directorial, Padmaavat.



