Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Kickstart Filming For Netflix's 'Heeramandi' In April: Reports

Following the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to commence the production of his next project, Heeramandi. As per reports, the sets of Heeramandi are being prepared in the same place where Gangubai Kathiawadi's set was located. The show will mark Bhansali's debut in the OTT space and will be set in the pre-independence period and will revolve around the lives of courtesans. The period drama will be released on streaming giant Netflix.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to commence production of Heeramandi

Heeramandi is an upcoming period drama series created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the streaming platform Netflix. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Bhansali is all set to start working on the show and it will commence shooting from April 2022. The report also stated that a large set for the show has been created in Filmcity, exactly where Gangubai Kathiawadi’s set was earlier made. Meanwhile, music is going to be an important part of the show's narrative and the team has had already finished their work on it.

Mitakshara Kumar, who has earlier worked with Bhansali and assisted him, will be directing the show. SLB will also be directing a few episodes from a total of 8 episodes. A special featurette of Heeramandi was unveiled at Netflix's TUDUM event and featured Bhansali speaking about the project. The filmmakers can be heard saying, "Heeramadiu was something that my friend Moin Baig bought to me as a 14-page story, 14 years ago. And then finally when we presented it to Netflix, they loved it and thought that it has the potential to be a mega-series. It is very very vast and ambitious. Its a difficult one but i hope we come across with flying colors this time."

Heeramandi will narrate the story of three generations of courtesans from the pre-independence period. As per reports, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur and Sayani Gupta have been roped in to play pivotal roles. So far, no official announcement about cast members or release date has been made by the makers.

Image: Instagram/@bhansaliproductions/@netflix_in