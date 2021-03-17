Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Resume Filming For Gangubai Kathiawadi By The End Of March

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which ultimately resulted in the shooting of his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, being put on hold. In the last week, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee also tested positive for COVID-19. While there's no new Sanjay Leela Bhansali health update for fans, according to a report by Pinkvilla, the filmmaker does plan to resume shooting by the end of March 2021. The recent update also mentions that the filmmaker is "targeting" to resume shooting by the end of this month with actress Alia Bhatt while remaining portions with actor Ajay Devgn will be shot at a later date.

According to ANI, Alia Bhatt, also underwent the COVID-19 test, however, she tested negative. She shared a story on her Instagram handle about the test saying, "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID 19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctor, I am back to work today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I'm taking care & staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all. #DoGazKiDoori #MaskHaiZaroori".

More about Gangubai Kathiawadi and Alia Bhatt

The teaser for the upcoming and highly anticipated Gangubai Kathiawadi was released just last month on the occasion of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday which was on February 24. The teaser received positive reviews from audiences and other Bollywood celebrities who couldn't stop raving about it and expressed it via their Instagram stories. The upcoming film is about the life of Gangubai Kothewali, a young girl sold into prostitution by her boyfriend Ramnik Lal, and how she becomes the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the upcoming film will also feature actors Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Rohit Sukhwani and Seema Pahwa. Actors Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi will have cameo appearances in the film while actress Huma Qureshi will appear in the film for an 'item number'. Gangubai Kathiawadi's release date is set for July 30, 2021.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in S. S. Rajamouli's upcoming period action drama film RRR. Alia revealed the 'first look' for her character in the upcoming film via her Instagram handle on the occasion of her birthday which was on March 15. She also has Jasmeet K Reen’s upcoming film Darlings lined up for 2021. The actress will also star in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy action-adventure film Brahmastra in line for the future.