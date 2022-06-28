Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'ambitious' Project 'Heeramandi' Goes On Floors; See Pic From Set

After the tremendous success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi which broke all records both nationally and Internationally​​​​​​, the filmmaker has begun shooting for his next project Heeramandi. Reportedly, the series will chronicle the journey of three generations of courtesans in Lahore’s red light area, Heeramandi. Also, for the unversed, Heeramandi is not a film, but an eight-episode web series specially developed for Netflix.

To note, the director who has already given some classics to the Indian cinema, including Bajirao Mastani, Devdas, and more, is all set to drive fans crazy with his next venture.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali begins Heeramandi shooting

After much speculations hovering around the filming, the upcoming project’s DOP Sudeep Chatterjee shared a picture of the clapperboard while announcing the kick-starting of the shooting. The picture of the clapperboard was from the muhurat shot dated June 27 which means that the film went on floors on Monday. While sharing the post, Sudeep wrote, "To new beginnings".

In August last year, giant streaming platform Netflix officially announced its collaboration with the filmmaker Bhansali for Heeramandi. “We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi IS COMING TO NETFLIX. Words aren't enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series,” a part of the social media post read.

A plethora of stars from the industry have been reportedly believed to be a part of the series. As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, a close source to the development had earlier revealed that Rekha is in 'advanced talks' with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an important role in the Netflix series. Reportedly, one role was specially written for Rekha in Heeramandi. Apart from this, as per reports by Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, and Sayani Gupta are a part of the show. Mitakshara Kumar, who in the past has assisted Bhansali and had recently helmed Nikkhil Advani’s The Empire, will also be directing Heeramandi along with SLB.

The upcoming series will reportedly be set in pre-independent undivided India in the Heeramandi area of Lahore, which is now in Pakistan. The eight-episode series will be of one hour each in the first season. Earlier, while speaking to Variety about his upcoming project, Bhansali said, "It is a huge saga about the courtesans of Lahore, it is something I was living with for 14 years. It's very vast and ambitious."

IMAGE: Instagram/BhansaliProductions/PTI