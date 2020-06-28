Sanjay Raut Claims Sushant Ousted From George Fernandes' Biopic, Cites 'ill Mental Health'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has lashed out against continuous media reports related to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in an editorial written by him for 'Saamana'. He has debased claims of the possibility of foul play that have been doing the rounds on social media lately by posing questions on Sushant Singh's mental health. He also cited personal experience with accounts of the late actor's alleged depressed state of mind.

He pointed out that it would be unfair to blame nepotism for Sushant Singh's suicide as there are many others like him who have braved their struggles in the film industry. Raut claimed that if actors were to commit suicide because of the supremacy of a selected few, then at least 2 actors would die every day. He shared that because of Sushant's popularity after his 2018 film on MS Dhoni, he had a deal with 6 production houses for future projects.

Raut said that after Thackeray, he had planned to make a biopic on noted Indian statesman George Fernandes and had shortlisted Sushant Singh for the lead role. However, Raut was allegedly told that even though Sushant is a refined actor and a great choice for playing George Fernandez onscreen, the actor has been 'mentally unfit' for quite some time. In the editorial, the Shiv Sena veteran clearly stated that Sushant was being noted for his erratic behavior on sets and it troubled everyone.

He revealed that it was Sushant's mental health because of which top production houses broke their deals with him. Raut has also claimed that Sushant killed himself due to disappointment, but many people including BJP leader Roopa Ganguly has demanded a CBI probe. He claimed: "Sushant was in isolation for few days. He was mentally not stable. 'Due to failure,' he committed suicide at his Bandra residence. This has exposed the mafia system and nepotism of Bollywood."

Mumbai Police probe into reasons of suicide

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is investigating the angle of Sushant allegedly being ousted from films and reportedly ‘boycotted’ by the industry bigwigs. Probing into this claim, Mumbai Police has questioned many celebrities in their investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

