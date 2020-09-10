Sanjay Raut Issues First Response On BMC's Kangana office Demolition; Makes Quick Escape

In his first statement after the return of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut to Mumbai, and demolition of her Pali Hill office by Shiv Sena-ruled BMC, Sanjay Raut has declined to comment anything on the move and said that questions should be asked to Mumbai Mayor or the civic body commission. Though Sanjay Raut had warned Kangana on her return to Mumbai and had used foul language against her, when confronted by media on Thursday, Raut scarpered and said that he 'won't comment' as the matter is under the BMC.

"See it's not a matter of Shiv Sena, it's a matter of BMC. Now you will say BMC is under Shiv Sena. You should ask this question to the Mayor, or BMC commissioner," Raut said.

A war-of-words broke out between Kangana Ranaut and Sena leaders when the former compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and the Taliban after she was threatened. She has been criticizing Maharashtra governmental and the Mumbai Police as discrepancies in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case surfaced and after she leveled massive allegations on Bollywood's drug links.

While Raut has now said that Mumbai Mayor should be asked about the incident, Mayor Kishori Pednekar who is a Shiv Sena leader and has also been appointed as spokesperson of the party just two days ago has not only supported physical violence against Kangana, but has also propagated the same.



Responding to a tweet of a Marathi actor, Kishori Pednekar had said that 'girls like Kangana' won't understand in a straightforward manner, and will only listen when 'beaten up with slippers'. In yet another tweet, the Mumbai Mayor said that people of Mumbai has 'just thrown slippers at Kangana's picture' after her remark, and would repeat the same if they meet her in person.

Pawar expresses dipleasure

This comes after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in a meeting with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut at the CM's 'Varsha' residence on Wednesday expressed his displeasure on the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office, sources said.

Calling it a 'hasty conduct' by the Shiv Sena-led BMC, Sharad Pawar, whose NCP is in alliance with Sena and Congress in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, said that the government's image will be tarnished by this type of work. Warning CM Uddhav against such 'unnecessary dispute', the NCP supremo said that it will give undue advantage to the Opposition to talk against the MVA government.

Earlier on Wednesday before the meeting, Sharad Pawar in a statement questioned BMC's sudden action on 'illegal construction' at Ranaut's Pali Hill home. The NCP chief had pointed out that the 'illegal constructions' issue was not a new menace plaguing the city and observed that the timing of the demolition will raise doubts in people's minds. His directness with CM Uddhav, however, is enormously significant.

BMC demolishes part of Kangana Ranaut's office

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished. They then broke the lock of the premises and partially demolished parts of the building before Ranaut's lawyer moved the HC, which gave her interim relief from the demolition process. Meanwhile, sources report that the BMC has moved a civil court seeking permission to break down actress Kangana Ranaut's residence at Khar.

Hearing in Bombay High Court

Pulling up Mumbai's civic body BMC for its partial demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, said that BMC's action was not bonafide, smacking of 'malafide'. In the order accessed by Republic TV, the HC bench comprising of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla, notes that the civic body had woken up from its slumber 'overnight' regarding 'unauthorised' works. The Bombay High Court has stayed BMC's demolition and told it to reply to the petitioner by 3:00 PM on Thursday.

