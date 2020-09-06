Sanjay Raut Lists Conditions Under Which He'll 'apologise' For Foul Cuss At Kangana Ranaut

Refusing to apologise on his unpardonable and foul remark on actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday unbelievably said that she is the one who should apologise for her 'Mumbai-PoK' comment. Sanjay Raut said that he would 'think' about apologising to Kangana if the latter says sorry to Mumbai and Maharashtra for using objectionable remark against it.

Raut has on Saturday night used foul language against Kangana amid war-of-words, after the actor stoke controversy by comparing Mumbai to 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir' and 'Taliban'. Sanjay Raut is facing heat on Twitter from celebrities like Anubhav Sinha, Ashoke Pandit, Dia Mirza and politicians like Sanjay Nirupam, for his remark. However, the Shiv Sena leader remains remorseless.

On Sunday morning, speaking to media at Ahmedabad, Sanjay Raut blatantly said: "That girl who has said bad things about Mumbai, why don't you ask her. She uttered bad words for Mumbai, Maharashtra, stop being biased and ask her. If that girl apologises then I will think. That girl calls Mumbai as 'Mini Pakistan', she has himmat to call Ahmedabad as Mini Pakistan? Mumbai is our mother, Mumbai Mumba Devi is our mother. I am clearly stating that anyone who speaks against Mumbai, Maharashtra or Marathi manus and I mean it when I say anyone, I will tell the same thing to them. She gets her fame, her food, money from Mumbai, live here, and badmouths the place, why don't you ask her." Sanjay Raut also hit out at media persons and said: "You people have gone mad."

Earlier in the day, Raut took to Twitter and posted a Hindi poem that read, ‘Meri himmat ko parakhne ki gustakhi na karna, pehle bhi kai tufano ka rukh mod chuka hu.’ Along with the image, he wrote, ‘Jai Maharashtra’ attempting to uphold defending his state's honour for using words that have no place in the public sphere.

Sena vs Kangana

A war-of-words broke out between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban' while slamming Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his 'open threat'. Raut in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece had slammed Kangana for her ‘treachery’ after she criticized the police force, despite living in the city and working in the film industry in Mumbai. He told the National Award-winner, to not return to the city. Questioning the 'Aazadi' graffitis and the 'open threats', Kangana asked why was Mumbai feeling like 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.'

As the controversy spilled over, Raut on Saturday night used abusive and derogatory language against Kangana, and is facing outrage. NCW has also stepped in and NCW chief Rekha Sharma has demanded protection for the actor.

While several Sena leaders have used derogatory remarks against Kangana, Bollywood celebs have come out praising Mumbai Police and have said that Mumbai is the safest. Several others have supported Kangana and slammed Shiv Sena for curbing the actor's freedom of expression. Kangana who is currently in Himachal Pradesh has announced that she will return to Mumbai on September 9.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana then said that she has decided to return as many people are threatening her to not come back to Mumbai. Kangana is currently at her hometown Manali and issued an open challenge saying 'himmat hai toh rok le' adding that she will also share the exact time of her arrival at Mumbai Airport. Kangana has in the past two months slammed Mumbai Police for their sham investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case and has shared explosive details on Bollywood's drug nexus in her interview to Republic TV.

