Sanya Malhotra Buys New House, Shares Glimpses From Housewarming Ceremony

Sanya Malhotra recently bought a house in Mumbai. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from the Griha Pravesh ceremony on Thursday (May 4). Sanya is dressed in an off-white saree, which she paired with a green embroidered blouse.

The Dangal star completed her look with a pair of statement earrings. For hairstyle, Sanya opted for a low-tied bun. In one of the shared pictures, Sanya can be seen carrying an earthen pot on her head, while another one showed a close up of hands carrying a coconut, performing traditional rituals. See the pictures here:

Sanya Malhotra's work front

Sanya Malhotra made her acting debut with Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal, She later went on to star in multiple films like Secret Superstar, Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, Photograph and more. She was last seen in Sailesh Kolanu directorial HIT: The First Case alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Next, Sanya is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Kathal. Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra the film also stars Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Brijendra Kala and Neha Saraf in major roles. It is set to release digitally on May 19.

The actress also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in her kitty, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is based on the life of India’s greatest war hero and Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The film will show various facets of the late army personnel whose career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and it was under him that military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh. Sanya will also be a part of the Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen.