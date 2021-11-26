Sanya Malhotra 'can't Keep Calm' As 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' Ranks In Netflix Top 10

Sanya Malhotra was most recently seen in Netflix's romantic film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar and appears to be over the moon as the film has retained its position in the top 10 on the streaming platform. It has now been three weeks since the film directed by Vivek Soni premiered. The actor took to her Instagram account and mentioned that she 'can't keep calm' after hearing the news.

Sanya Malhotra over moon as Meenakshi Sundareshwar in Netflix top 10

The actor headed to her social media account and sang some iconic songs as she grooved to them. The 29-year-old actor was seen in a pink, purple and gold elegant saree as she expressed her joy about the occasion. Malhotra wrote, "3rd week and #MeenakshiSundareshwar is still on worldwide top 10. Can't keep calm." This is not the first time the actor has headed to her Instagram account to celebrate a milestone related to her work.

The Ludo actor had earlier celebrated as the film ranked number 1 in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan and was also trending in several other countries. It ranked at number 2 in the Maldives, 3 in Sri Lanka and U.A.E and came in fourth place in Bahrain and Oman. The film also trended in Singapore and Malaysia as it came in sixth and seventh place, respectively. She wrote in the caption of her post, "Thank you for showering #MeenakshiSundareshwar with heaps of love, worldwide! 🌝💕

Truly love has no boundaries."

Meenakshi Sundareshwar sees Abhimanyu Dasani and Sanya Malhotra take on lead roles in the film. The movie traces the life of the couple, who ties the knot and is forced to overcome the complexities of a long-distance relationship soon after. The trailer of the film gave viewers a glimpse of what to expect as it saw Abhimanyu Dasani's character play the role of an engineer, who never gives up on something once he sets his mind to it, while Sanya was portrayed as a die-hard fan of Rajinikanth. The duo begins a new journey together, but things soon get complicated when insecurity and misunderstandings take over as they much now live apart.

Image: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_