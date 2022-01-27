Last Updated:

Sanya Malhotra Concerned For Paparazzo Who Falls Down While Clicking Her; Fans Say 'Sweet'

Sanya Malhotra's concern for a paparazzo who fell down while clicking her won praises as the video went viral. Fans called her, 'Sweet'.

The celebrities of the film industry have an on-off equation with the paparazzi. The media persons often invade into the celebrities' privacy by clicking them without permission, and chasing them when go about their personal tasks. Many stars also don't shy away from sharing their displeasure when the shutterbugs cross the line. 

However, some celebrities are known to be courteous to the paparazzi. They pose for pictures even if they have followed the stars, and talk to them and some also treat them with snacks or sweets when they spend hours waiting to click the celebrities. This side of the celebrities was seen again when Sanya Malhotra expressed concern for a media person, who fell down while trying to record her.

Sanya Malhotra's gesture for paparazzo wins netizens over

Sanya was spotted by the paparazzi in Sanatcruz area of suburban Mumbai where she came out dressed in casual attire on Wednesday.

As she walked towards her car, one of the media persons fell down while trying to capture her photo. The actor almost ran towards him to try to prevent his fall. The person got up on his feet smilingly to say that he was fine. 

The Dangal star was extremely concerned about him, and asked, "Lagi toh nahi aapko (hope you didn't get hurt)". She then asked him to sit and rest, "Aap pehle aaram se baithiye."

She then posed for the cameras for some time, and was firm on not removing her mask for the pictures. 

As she entered her car,  she once again turned around and asked the camera person, "theek ho na aap (you are fine, right?)" before leaving. 

Netizens were impressed by Sanya's gesture and called her 'lovely.' Some of the other words for her 'sweet', 'cute' and one wrote that was 'humanity.'

This is not the first time that Sanya has shown her kind behaviour towards the paparazzi. On the occasion of Lohri earlier this month, she had distributed sweets to them. 

Sanya Malhotra on the professional front

Sanya was seen in film like Pagglait and Meenakshi Sundareshwar last year. She is one of the leads on the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw starring Vicky Kaushal. The 29-year-old is also working on the remake of the film HIT: The First Case, alongside Rajkummar Rao. 

