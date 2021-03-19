Sanya Malhotra Dances To Pagglait's Song 'Lamha' By Arijit Singh In A Black Saree; Watch

Sanya Malhotra recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of herself grooving to Arijit Singh’s son Lamha. The song is featured in Sanya Malhotra’s upcoming film Pagglait. The actor has gone all out in promoting her upcoming film and all her latest posts on her social media handles are about Pagglait.

Sanya Malhotra dances on Pagglait's song

Sanya Malhotra was seen flaunting her desi avatar as she danced to the tunes of Lamha, by Arijit Singh. The actor was seen dancing in a black saree with her hair neatly tied in a low bun as she kept her make and accessories to a minimum. In her post, she did not forget to write a thank-you note for Arijit Singh as she mentioned, “Thank you Arijit Singh for this beautiful track from Pagglait. Main bhi pagglait, kya aap bhi!” Check out the post of the same below.

Netizens react

A number of people gushed to the post soon after it went up on social media. Several people left their comments and reactions on the post and appreciated Sanya’s look in the video. Many other people asked her to post more pictures in a similar look. Check out some of the comments by the netizens on the post of Sanya Malhotra below.

A few other fans of the actor also mentioned that they liked the song well enough. Few other people online left heart and kiss emoticons on the post. Check out the comments on the post below.

The trailer of Pagglait released recently and created a buzz among netizens. The trailer shows Sanya Malhotra’s character in the film as Sandhya, whose husband passes away five months after their wedding. The trailer shows that Sandhya’s character is not behaving the usual way a person is “expected to behave” after they lose their loved ones. Check out the trailer of the same below.

Pagglait release date

The trailer reveals that the movie shall release on March 26th, 2021. The film will be available to stream on Netflix.

Pagglait's cast

Pagglait is written and directed by Umesh Bist. The film stars an ensemble cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, Sayani Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Natasha Rastogi, Rajesh Tailang, Shruti Sharma, Jameel Khan, Meghna Malik, Ananya Khare, Yamini Singh, Bhupesh Pandya, Chetan Sharma, Aasif Khan, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Ashlesha Thakur, Sachin Chaudhary and Saroj Singh.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.