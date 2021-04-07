Sanya Malhotra Drops 'Pagglait' BTS Video Feat Sayani Gupta & Others; Watch

On April 6, 2021, Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a behind-the-scenes video of her latest flick, Pagglait. In the video, she can be seen having fun on the sets of her filming locations with her co-actors. In several scenes, she can also be seen dancing with children. Sharing the BTS video, the actor simply wrote the name of her recently released Netflix’s film and further tagged her crew members.

Sanya Malhotra drops BTS video of Pagglait

In the video, Sanya, who plays the role of a young widower in the film, can be seen dressed in simple outfits. One can see her wearing natural makeup and she has her hair pulled back in a bun. Alongside her, in many scenes, she can be seen having fun with Ashutosh Rana, Sayani Gupta and several children. As for the caption, she wrote, “Pagglait on Netflix”.

As soon as the BTS video was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to compliment the Dangal actor. A fan commented, “beautiful movie” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “Over the top performance by you! Loved it” with a red heart. A netizen commented, “Great movie!!!!” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one simply called the film ‘a masterpiece’.

Penned and helmed by Umesh Bist, Pagglait is a dark comedy-drama that is bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment. Alongside Sanya, Sayani and Ashutosh, the Pagglait cast also includes Shruti Sharma and Raghubir Yadav in the lead roles. Pagglait plot focuses on the life of a young widower who learns to face her family after her husband passes away just five months after marriage.

The film was shot in Lucknow and was released on the online streaming site, Netflix on March 26, 2021. Pagglait marks the actor’s third consecutive film that released on Netflix. Furthermore, Sanya rose to fame with the role of Babita in the biographical sports drama, Dangal in 2016. The list of popular Sanya Malhotra's movies includes Badhaai Ho, Photograph, Shakuntala Devi and Ludo. She will next be seen in Meenakshi Sundereshwar playing the titular role, and Love Hostel.

