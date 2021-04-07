Sanya Malhotra Feels Overjoyed By Fans' Comments And Messages On Social Media

Sanya Malhotra has made a mark in the Hindi film industry ever since her debut in Dangal. The actor has, since then, featured in many films. Even after the lockdown was announced in 2020, the actor had a release on OTT platform Amazon Prime, Shakuntala Devi. And now, Sanya had yet another release, Pagglait on Netflix.

The actor got candid about her interaction with fans in an interview with Hindustan Times. She laughed off on being asked about feeling like a Bollywood celebrity and simply denied it. She said that she hardly steps out of her house and mainly interacts with fans on her social media handles. The star feels overwhelmed by the love and support she receives from her fans as she exclaimed, "baap re, they actually like my work!".

The star hardly interacts with fans in public, she expressed loving the "messages and comments" that she would receive on her social media accounts. Sanya Malhotra also acknowledged the negativity on the internet. She addressed "cancel culture" where people cancel each other on social media based on what people, including celebrities, do in their lives. She agreed that a famous person would always get trolled regardless of whether they spoke about an issue or not.

Sanya Malhotra's movies: Pagglait

Pagglait, released on March 26, 2021, dabbles in dark comedy-drama. Sanya Malhotra plays a young widow who fails to mourn the loss of her husband. The movie explores young Sanya's journey to find herself and gain freedom from family's and society's expectations. Pagglait is helmed by Umesh Bisht, who also wrote the story. The film is bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment. Other prominent actors in the movie include Ashutosh Rana, Shruti Sharma, Sayani Gupta and Ragubir Yadav among others.

Sanya is expecting two other movies Meenakshi Sundereshwar and Love Hostel to be released in the current year. She plays the lead role in Meenakshi Sundereshwar, which is set to be released on Netflix. The actor is currently shooting for Love Hostel with co-star Vikrant Massey.

