Sanya Malhotra Grooves To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hit 'Oo Antava', Latter Reacts

Sanya Malhotra took to her Instagram account on Saturday and grooved to the hit song Oo Antava featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu from Pushpa: The Rise. The actor set the dance floor ablaze with her moves and had fans in awe of her. Samantha also re-shared the clip on her Instagram story and hailed the Bollywood actor for her moves.

Sanya Malhotra dances to Oo Antava

The Meenakshi Sundareshwar star shared a video of herself dancing to the foot-tapping hit number on Saturday and had her fans in awe of her. She donned an all-black outfit and grooved to the famous song. She wore a classy black top, which she paired with comfortable pants with a hint of colour and white sneakers. Samantha took to her social media account soon after Sanya shared the video and hailed the actor for her moves. She wrote, "Ufffff so hot" as she added several fire emoticons.

Watch the actor dance here

Sophie Choudry also recently recreated the song as she decided to sing it and wowed the audience. She wore a simple black crop top and jeans and sang the 'epic' number seamlessly. She wrote in the caption, "I promised I’d try so this had to be done…Such an EPIC song @thisisdsp 🤩🤩 pls excuse the mistakes🙏🏼🤭 How did I do? @samantharuthprabhuoffl" Samantha ensured she reacted to this clip as well and shared it on her story as she wrote, "Wowwww you did it!! This is (fire emoticons)... killing it @sophiechoudry".

This song marked Samantha's first and she took to her social media account to share a still from the music video and thanked her fans for the love they have been showering on her since its release. She wrote, "I played good , i played bad, i was funny , i was serious, i was a chat show host too.. i work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew #ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love 🤗♥️" The song saw her dazzle in a blue outfit with mirror work, which took the song to the next level.

Image: Instagram/@samantha.akkineni__, @sanyamalhotra_