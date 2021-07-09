Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao Team Up For Hindi Remake Of Telugu Film 'HIT'

Actress Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao have teamed up to star in the Hindi remake of Telugu cop thriller HIT (Homicide Intervention Team). The film will be directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, who also directed the Telugu original. Sanya who is elated to join the team for the Hindi remake took to Instagram and shared her picture while exuberating excitement to begin shooting for the same.

Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao to star in 'HIT'

"So happy to join the #HIT team! Looking forward to this one! (sic),” she wrote. Talking about the project, Sanya said in a statement, "I have watched HIT and I really liked the concept of the film. When the film was offered to me, I immediately said yes. It is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience. I am looking forward to this one and excited to work with Rajkummar Rao." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

The Telugu film HIT starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles. The story of the film revolves around a cop who is tracing a missing woman. The Hindi version is bankrolled by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. As HIT is a massive investigative franchise down South, the makers are planning to give the Hindi remake a similar spin on a larger canvas.

In the remake, the Roohi actor will be seen playing the role of a cop. The actor is excited about the project. Earlier talking about the film, the Stree actor said in a statement, "It's an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored, and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I am looking forward to taking this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju."

The film is reportedly expected to begin shooting schedule this year if things roll out as per the planning. Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra has received a terrific response for her performances in recently released Pagglait and Ludo. The 29-year-old will next star in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani She will also appear in Love Hostel opposite Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol.



IMAGE: SANYAMALHOTRA_/RAJKUMMARRAO/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.