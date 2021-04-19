Sanya Malhotra Recreates Lagaan's 'Radha Kaise Na Jale'; Makes Fans Go Love-struck

On Monday morning, Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she showcased her dance moves alongside dancer-choreographer Shazeb Sheikh. The duo grooved to the beats of Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan's song titled Radha Kaise Na Jale from the film Lagaan. While Sanya pulled off a white crop top with joggers, Shazeb kept it casual in a blue tee. Sharing the same, Malhotra wrote, "Hi Sha #throwback."

As soon as Sanya Malhotra's video was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments. While Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped lovestruck emoji, fans went on to call her video "love". A user's comment read, "Wow, so graceful," whereas many simply flooded the comments section with hearts. However, later, she limited the comments on her post.

Earlier, Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan also teamed up with Shazeb Sheikh and they danced on Chand Chhupa Badal Mein. "Dhik-chik dhuk-chuk with Shazeb," wrote Radhika while sharing the clip and soon the video went viral on the internet. Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi called her "Best", whereas, Gulshan Devaiah poked fun at her and wrote, "Please do some dance that everybody can do ok. One step also isn't possible."

On the work front, Sanya was last seen in the film Pagglait, after winning hearts with her several OTT releases like Shakuntala Devi and Ludo, among others. Pagglait also stars actors like Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang and others. According to Firstpost, the actor mentioned that she was living Sandhya’s life so much that she started thinking like her, for a good 45 to 50 days.

She called it a beautiful experience and added that it was only possible because she was surrounded by such great actors. Sanya shared an array of pics and thanked fans for showering love upon her outing. She will now be seen in another movie titled Love Hostel, alongside Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. The movie will follow the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary.

