Sanya Malhotra Roped In For Vicky Kaushal-Fatima Sana Shaik Starrer 'Sam Bahadur': Reports

Sanya Malhotra could be soon treating her fans with another movie announcement as the actor was reportedly approached to join the Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur. With several movies lined up in the pipeline, Malhotra will have a busy year ahead of her. Read on to know more details on the movie offered to the Dangal actor.

Sanya Malhotra in talks to star in Sam Bahadur

As reported by Pinkvilla, the 29-year-old actor has been approached by the makers to play a significant role in the biographical film. According to the report, the actor has been offered a pivotal role and she has shown keen interest in her part. Though an official announcement awaits, the makers are now in the advanced stages of sealing the deal with Malhotra.

Along with Vicky Kaushal, the Ronnie Screwvala production will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is interesting to note that this would mark Malhotra and Shaikh's third collaboration after Dangal and Ludo. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is expected to go on floors early next year.

More on Sam Bahadur

The movie was pitched in 2017 as Meghna Gulzar and Ronnie Screwvala production joined hands to make a biographical venture on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal was promptly roped in to play the role as he unveiled the look of Sam Manekshaw in 2019. Taking to his Twitter, he announced the forthcoming movie by saying, ''The swashbuckling general & the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. I feel honoured & proud of getting a chance to unfold his journey on-screen. Remembering him on his death anniversary & embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and @RonnieScrewvala.''

More on Sanya Malhotra

Her former outings Badhaai Ho, Photograph, Shakuntala Devi and more gained her acclaim and recognition in Bollywood. While the fans await an official announcement, the actor will be treating them to her upcoming movies like Love Hostel with Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol and a rumoured Tamil film directed by Atlee. She will also be seen in a Netflix original film titled Meenakshi Sundereshwar opposite Abhimanyu Dassani.

IMAGE- SANYA MALHOTRA'S INSTAGRAM