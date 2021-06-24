Sanya Malhotra Stuns In Pastel-blue Ethnic Suit As She Poses Amid Nature; See Pics

On Wednesday evening, Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra took to Instagram and shared two photos in which she flaunted her suit and enjoyed nature. She posed while being seated on a green lawn. In the first pic, she looked towards the sky whereas, in the second image, she was mesmerised by the lush. Sharing the pics, she dropped a plant and glitter emoji. She ditched a caption for the post. Her photos received love from fans who rushed to pen endearing comments. Suhail Nayyar wrote, "Really good photography" whereas dancer-choreographer Shazeb Sheikh posted yellow hearts. Many simply flooded the comments section with hearts and love.

Sanya stuns in ethnic as she poses amid nature

Earlier, she showcased her dancing skills in a video. She dropped a clip in which she grooved alongside Shazeb Sheikh. The duo danced to the beats of Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan's song titled Radha Kaise Na Jale from the film Lagaan. Sanya pulled off a white crop top with joggers and Shazeb wore a casual blue tee. Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was one of the firsts who dropped lovestruck emojis. After this, she danced on Dhee, Arivu, Santhosh Narayanan's Enjoy Enjaami at home. She remarked that it was Ram Pradeep's choreography. Hansika Motwani called it "Fabbb".

On the work front, Sanya appeared in the film Pagglait, alongside Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang and others. She also starred opposite Vidya Balan, Jisshu Sengupta, Amit Sadh, in Shakuntala Devi, directed by Anu Menon. The film garnered positive reviews from fans. Sanya starred alongside an ensemble cast in Ludo, with Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Asha Negi, Anurag Basu.

She will now be seen in another movie titled Love Hostel, alongside Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. The plot of the film was described as: "Set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India, Love Hostel traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairytale ending. This is a survival tale in the game of power, money and principles with mayhem and bloodshed."

IMAGE: SANYA MALHOTRA'S INSTAGRAM

