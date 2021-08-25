Sanya Malhotra Talks About Balancing Work & Life, 'will Not Lose Myself In Glitzy World'

The global COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a reminder for Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra to maintain her professional and personal life boundaries. The actor recently revealed merging work and personal life does not work for her. She credited her friends and family for being her anchor and let her stay grounded.

Sanya Malhotra on keeping her personal life away from her work

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, actor Sanya Malhotra talked about how the lockdown, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, came as a reminder for her to draw personal and professional life boundaries. The actor revealed she realised she needs to have some boundaries with her work which she never had before and admitted her work is not her personal life. The Dangal actor further said merging work and personal life does not work for her as she has drawn a line between her work and private life. Further talking about her work in Bollywood, the actor said she would never lose herself in the flashy world of Bollywood as she is a much different person. She further said her friends and family have helped her in staying on the path where she does not let herself merge her work and personal life.

Sanya Malhotra's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra is set to keep exploring the world of cinema with several projects in her pipeline. Earlier, the actor made her Bollywood debut with Dangal and then went on to pick up diverse roles for herself. She worked with Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi and several B-Town stars in Ludo. The actor also starred in some films with an off-beat plot such as Badhaai Ho and Pagglait.

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming film Love Hostel alongside Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. Last month, the actor wrapped up the shoot for the film. Sanya shared a photo with her co-actors and director Shanker Raman. In the post, she wrote, "Guess what?? That’s a WRAP on our #LoveHostel! Can’t wait to bring it to you guys soon!." She also has another film lined u with Rajkummar Rao.

IMAGE: SANYA MALHOTRA'S INSTAGRAM