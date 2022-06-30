Sanya Malhotra On 'HIT' Co-star Rajkummar Rao: 'Raj On-set Different From Raj On-camera'

Sanya Malhotra has made a mark in this industry with her amazing movie choices. She always brings something new and out-of-the-box characters for her fans. Keeping up with this trend, Sanya will be soon seen playing a role opposite Rajkummar Rao in HIT: The First Case.

Manifesting a film with Rajkummar, Sanya shares her experience on working with her co-star, journey of collaborating with her director Sailesh, Sanya shared, “When I watched the film I thoroughly enjoyed watching it and I was really excited when I got know that I would be a part of a film like HIT. It was brilliant to work with Rajkummar. I got on sets when Raj and other actors had already shot a big chunk of the film. It just did not feel like I am entering a set mid-way. Raj on set and Raj in front of the camera are two different personalities. Of course, it depends on the mood of the character and the mood of the scene that he was to be in. In that way, he is very passionate and very professional. Our energies matched on the set from day one. It was a great experience working with Rajkummar, the director and the entire team. Really looking forward to see the audience take on this thrilling journey of our film.”

It’ll be interesting to see two powerhouse performers shine on the big screen. Witness Raj and Sanya’s adorable chemistry only in HIT: The First Case.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions HIT: The First Case. Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra hits the theatres on the 15th of July, 2022.

