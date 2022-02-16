Actor Sanya Malhotra is gearing up for the release of her crime thriller film Love Hostel alongside Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. Currently, the actor also has a number of projects lined up as she will next be seen in the film Sam Bahadur. The Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor will be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal and her Dangal co-star Fatima Shaikh. In a recent conversation with Republic Media Network, the actor opened up about her upcoming film Sam Bahadur.

Sanya Malhotra on working with Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Shaikh

Sanya Malhotra will soon be sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Shaikh in the Meghna Gulzar directorial film. The movie is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. The 29-year-old actor opened up about the film and said, "I am extremely excited to be on sets of Sam Bahadur with Vicky and Fatima and I also can't wait to be directed by Meghna Gulzar."

The biopic will mark Sanya's second on-screen outing with actor Fatima Shaikh as the duo had earlier worked together in the film Dangal. Last year in December, Sanya Malhotra had taken to her Instagram and shared a snap with Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Shaikh as the actor announced that she was going to be a part of the movie.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Behind every successful man is a strong independent woman, who supports him in all his endeavours. It’s with great honour that I get to play one such woman, Silloo Manekshaw, the wife of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Cannot wait to begin this journey with Meghna ma’am, Vicky, Fatima & @rsvpmovies!"

Sanya Malhotra in film 'Love Hostel'

Love Hostel is a crime thriller film directed by Shanker Raman and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films. The film will shed light on intercaste marriages and honour killing. 'Love Hostel' stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra as Ashu and Jyoti, a young couple, who must evade a deadly mercenary played by Bobby Deol, who is hired by Jyoti's family to bring her back. The film is scheduled to premiere on February 25, 2022, on ZEE5.

