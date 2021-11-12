Last Updated:

Sanya Malhotra Thanks Fans As 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' Trends In Several Countries

Sanya Malhotra was over the moon on Friday as her latest film, 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' ranked in several countries on Netflix.

Sanya Malhotra

Image: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_


Sanya Malhotra was over the moon on Friday as her latest film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar ranked number 1 on Netflix in several countries. The film directed by Vivek Soni came in first place in India, Bangladesh and trended in many other countries. The actor was ecstatic about the news and thanked fans and followers from across the globe for showing the film so much love.

Starring Abhimanyu Dasani and Sanya Malhotra, Meenakshi Sundareshwar is about a couple who ties the knot and is forced to overcome the complexities of a long-distance relationship soon after. The video Malhotra uploaded mentioned that the film had been trending for a week on Netflix and also listed the countries in which it is at the top of the list. The film was number one in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and ranked at number 2 in Maldives. Meenakshi Sundareshwar was third in Sri Lanka and U.A.E, while it ranked fourth in Bahrain and Oman. The romantic flick also did well in Singapore and Malaysia and trended in sixth and seventh position, respectively. 

Meenakshi Sundareshwar trends on Netflix

Sanya Malhotra was thrilled with the news and the video ended with the line, "Love is covering the distance". Her caption read, "Thank you for showering #MeenakshiSundareshwar with heaps of love, worldwide! 🌝💕🥰 Truly love has no boundaries![sic]." In a press statement, the actor mentioned that the film 'offers something for everybody' and was excited about its global release.

The trailer of the film released a few weeks before it premiered on Netflix and gave viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the characters in the film. It saw Abhimanyu Dasani take on the role of an engineer, who never gives up on something once he sets his mind to it, while Sanya was portrayed as a die-hard fan of superstar Rajinikanth. The duo begins a new journey together, but insecurity and misunderstandings take over when they are forced to live apart. In a media statement, Sanya revealed that working in the film for Netflix was like 'homecoming' for her, after her hit films on the platform including Ludo and Pagglait. She also mentioned that she had a 'great experience' working with her co-stars and the director.

(Image: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_)

