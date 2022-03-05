Sanya Malhotra To Play Cop In Her Next Netflix Film ‘Kathal’

Streaming platform Netflix on Saturday announced they have roped in Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra for their next film “Kathal”.

The woman-led dramedy is the directorial debut of Yashowardhan Mishra, who has also penned the film along with veteran writer Ashok Mishra.

Set in a small town, “Kathal” revolves around a local politician whose prized jackfruits (kathals) go missing and a young police officer named Mahima (Malhotra) is adamant to solve this bizarre case to prove herself.

The film is backed by Netflix, producer Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Monga, CEO Sikhya Entertainment, said her company always strives to produce unique, entertaining and heart-warming content that stands out. She also said they are thrilled to collaborate with Malhotra, Netflix and Balaji Telefilms on “Kathal”.

“Yashowardhan and Ashok Mishra, the writers and imaginers behind ‘Kathal’ roped us into its magical world and we can't wait for it to come to life for everyone to enjoy,” Monga said in a statement.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, co-producer and executive vice-president at Balaji Telefilms said after the success of last year's “Pagglait”, that featured Malhotra, they are excited to partner with Sikhya and Netflix again to narrate stories with an Indian heart for global audiences.

“At Balaji Motion Pictures, our aim is to continue telling genre-bending, entertaining and contextual stories. ‘Kathal’ is one such quirky tale set in heartland India and toplined by the talented Sanya Malhotra. Yashowardhan’s take on this bizarre true story is full of humour and introspective,” Kapoor Sheikh said.

“Kathal” also stars Anant Joshi, best known for playing the titular role of Bhaskar Tripathi in ALTBalaji web series “Virgin Bhasskar”.

