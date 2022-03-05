Sanya Malhotra To Play Young Police Officer In Netflix's Next 'Kathal'; Watch Teaser

Actor Sanya Malhotra’s unconventional choices for her roles in Indian cinema have always been a talking point for her fans. With her role in Pagglait to Ludo, her acting craft has managed to steal the hearts of many. After the release of her latest series Love Hostel, the actor announced another project titled Kathal on Netflix.

Knowing for her uniqueness in films, this time the actor will be seen playing the role of a cop. The woman-led drama is the directorial debut of Yashowardhan Mishra, who has also penned the film along with veteran writer Ashok Mishra.

Sanya Malhotra to play a cop in next titled Kathal

Set in a small town, “Kathal” revolves around a local politician whose prized jackfruits (kathals) go missing and a young police officer named Mahima (Malhotra) is adamant to solve this bizarre case to prove herself. The film is backed by Netflix, producer Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Sanya made the announcement on Instagram with a video and wrote, “Laapta k̶a̶t̶il̶ kathal ki talaash jaari hai! Kahi aapne unhe dekha? 👀 Dhoondhne aa rahe hai hum, Inspector Mahima. Kathal, Coming soon on Netflix! #KathalOnNetflix.”

Kathal also stars Anant Joshi, best known for playing the titular role of Bhaskar Tripathi in the ALTBalaji web series Virgin Bhasskar. The announcement video shared by Sanya shows her dressed as a cop as she speaks about unfolding the truth behind an unsolved case and how it has been twisted. The film will also mark the return of Sanya Malhotra to Netflix after her striking performances in past films like Ludo, Pagglait, and Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

Monga, CEO of Sikhya Entertainment, said her company always strives to produce unique, entertaining, and heart-warming content that stands out. She also said they are thrilled to collaborate with Malhotra, Netflix, and Balaji Telefilms on Kathal. “Yashowardhan and Ashok Mishra, the writers and imaginers behind ‘Kathal’ roped us into its magical world and we can’t wait for it to come to life for everyone to enjoy,” Monga said in a statement. Meanwhile, apart from this, she will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. For the upcoming project, the actor will be seen in Harman Baweja's production for the first time. The film will be helmed by Arati Kadav of Cargo fame. The Malayalam film written and directed by Jeo Baby, witnessed digital release last year.

Image: Instagram/sanyamalhotra_