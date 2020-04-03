Is Prateik Babbar & Sanya Sagar’s Marriage In Trouble? Here Is What Sanya Said

Prateik Babbar's marriage with Sanya Sagar seems to have hit the rocks, as per reports. The two got married in January 2019 and speculation from past few days suggest that their marriage is in trouble.

When an entertainment portal tried to reach Sanya for a comment, she didn't comment on it. Neither denying or accepting, she said, "I really don’t wish to entertain such talk."

According to the reports, Sanya was absent from Babbar's Holi celebrations and the couple have also unfollowed each other on social media.

Moreover, Sanya also didn't attend Raj Babbar’s anniversary dinner, while Prateik was not seen at Sanya's play (she played Portia) revolving around Julius Caesar. Prateik's Instagram profile has no posts of the two together too.

The couple has known each other for almost nine years now but got together only in 2017 after Sanya returned from London in January having completed a year-long post-graduate course from Goldsmiths, University of London, with specialisation in filmmaking. She has worked as a production assistant on the Danny Huston-starrer, "The Last Photograph", and as a production runner on the Salma Hayek short, "11th Hour".

Prateik Babbar and wife Sanya Sagar's marriage in dire straits?

Prateik's statement on his engagement

"I have always been a very guarded person when it involves my private life. Infact, I went down on one knee and proposed to Sanya at Time Out 72 music festival in Goa in December and no one knew about it till she brought it up with her parents. Since my grandfather passed away last year, we wanted to keep the festivities low key," he said.

Calling the engagement the happiest day of his life, Prateik said Sanya has brought a lot of stability in his life.

"Yesterday was the happiest day of my life as Sanya brings a lot of stability and fortune into my life and I am someone who has always endorsed the idea of wedlock and brood," the actor added.

(With PTI inputs)

