Sanyukta Paul Sends Birthday Love To Husband Maniesh Paul; 'To My Happy Place....'

Maniesh Paul is one of the most loved personalities in the television world. The actor cum host initially started his career as an RJ and VJ, however, later he became a renowned face of the television industry by serving as the host of several popular reality shows. Undoubtedly, Paul has come a long way in the industry.

On August 3, the actor ringed into his 41st birthday. On the special occasion, Maniesh Paul's wife Sanyukta Paul left no stones unturned in making her husband feel special. The star wife headed to her social media handle and showered birthday love on the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor.

Sanyukta Paul wishes her husband Maniesh Paul on birthday

On Maniesh Paul's birthday, Sanyukta Paul took a trip down memory lane and shared a series of throwback pictures on her Instagram handle, featuring her along with Maniesh and their kids. Along with the pictures, Sanyukta penned a heartwarming note for her beloved husband. She wrote in the caption, "To my happy place,@manieshpaul Time and again, you have proven that you are all heart. Always giving, always loving, always missing us, always keeping us on our toes; you make sure that we miss you whenever you aren’t around"

Further wishing Maniesh on his special day, Sanyukta added, "I am so glad to be growing old with you, becoming thin & not-so thin with you, parenting with you & making memories with you♥️ So today had to be a day when we wish only the best for you!

Happy birthday, Mickey! WE LOVE YOU!"

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and dropped sweet comments while extending heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor. One of the users wrote, "Happy Birthday to Maniesh 🥳🥳 @manieshpaul have a fabulous year ahead ! You already have a fabulous wife." Another wrote, "A very happy birthday to dear Maniesh.. wishing him moons of happiness and good wishes ever." Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart emoticons.

More about Maniesh Paul and Sanyukta Paul

For the unversed, Maniesh and Sanyukta met each other during school. The two started dating in late 1998. After dating each other for several years, Maniesh and Sanyukta finally took their relationship a step ahead after tying the knot with each other in 2007. The couple is also blessed with two children.

Image: Instagram@sanyuktap