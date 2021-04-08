Saqib Khan, Zaira Wasim & Other Actors Who Quit Showbiz For Spiritual-religious Reasons

Roadies Revolution fame Saqib Khan decided to quit showbiz for religious reasons, and to announce the same, he shared an extensive social media post. The former reality show contestant revealed that he will not be taking up any more acting or modelling projects. In the caption of his post, Saqib explained that his decision was not backed by the lack of work.

"As far as I have seen the struggle in Mumbai, it's very difficult to survive but I can proudly say that within short span of one year , I achieved a good fame and fan following", read an excerpt of his post. Well, Saqib Khan is not the first celebrity, who has quit and renounced his career in showbiz to follow a spiritual path. Popular celebrities Sana Khan and Zaira Wasim have also been in the news previously for choosing to give up on their career to follow a path to spiritual awakening. Take a look at the list below.

Sana Khan

Before Roadies' Saqib Khan's Instagram announcement, the most recent celeb, who joined the bandwagon was Sana Khan. In October 2020, the former actor had taken to her verified social media handle and announced her exit from the entertainment industry. Calling it her ‘happiest moment’, she had written that she will now "serve humanity and follow the order of her creator".

Zaira Wasim

In 2019, the then 18-year-old actor, who earned significant fame with her film Dangal, had posted a lengthy Facebook post to declare her departure from the movie business. In her post, Zaira asserted that she is giving up her film career as she felt her relationship with her religion was threatened. The former actor decided to quit the entertainment industry after being a part of it for five years.

Sofia Hayat

Sofia Hayat had risen to fame after her appearance in a popular reality show, which telecasted in 2013. However, after three years, Sofia quit the glamour world to become a nun. In her announcement post, Hayat said that she has shed her 'sexy image' to embrace spirituality. However, within a couple of months, she returned to her glamourous self. On the other hand, in an interview with SpotBoye, Sofia had said that she is still Mother Sofia and still spiritual.