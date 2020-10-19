Saqib Saleem Asks Trolls To Join Him On Virtual Zoom Meet: 'Do You Have Guts?'

Actor Saqib Saleem recently lashed out at social media trolls and announced that he will be conducting a virtual session for all those people, who pass hate comments on him. Taking to his Instagram handle, Saqib Saleem addressed the issue through a video message for trolls and compared them to ‘garbage spreaders’. The actor shared his message in Hindi, which roughly translates to:

'Do you have the guts?'

The actor said, "Hey guys what’s happening? Okay tell me one thing, have you ever seen people who spread garbage on the road? There are some people in my comment section who do the same. They come and abuse and speak nonsense about me. Earlier, I used to get affected by this, however, now I have thought to speak face-to-face with them and understand what their problem is." He continued, "Why do they have so much anger in them? Gandhi Ji has said any problem can be solved with dialogue. So I have decided to speak to them. Dear trollers, let’s do a zoom call on October 20. What do you say? Do you have the guts? Let’s speak face-to-face and tell me what the problem is. See you."

Speaking to the trolls directly, Saqib Saleem, in his caption, mentioned that there have been various accusations levied at trolls, which questions their authenticity. More so, the actor asked the trolls to prove to the world that the ‘bot theory’ is false. Saqib also tagged a few social media users, who constantly spread diatribe about him in his comment section.

Saqib on the work front

The actor will be next seen in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. A Kabir Khan directorial, '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing the role of Romi Dev, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev. The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen.

Saqib Saleem will be next seen in Comedy Couple. Starring Saqib, Shweta Basu Prasad and Rajesh Tailang in the leading roles, the series follows the story about two comedian couples and focuses on the ups and downs between their partnership. Directed by Nachiket Samant, the show is set to premiere on Zee5. The show also stars actors Aadar Malik and Pooja Bedi in prominent roles.

