Saqib Saleem Flaunts His Abs Post Workout; Fans Speculate The Release Of Crackdown S2

Saqib Saleem’s gym photos are a huge hit among fans and the actor recently dropped in yet another one on social media. He posted a photo of himself right after he was done working out and stated that he will be back. Take a look at how Saqib Saleem flaunted his post-workout body on Instagram.

Saqib Saleem showcases his abs in progress

Actor Saqib Saleem recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this photo of his bare-chested look in which he can be seen showcasing his abs. In the photo, he can be seen in an intense look with both his hands on his waist and looking to his left. He can also be seen standing in the gym wearing a pair of grey coloured lowers.

In the caption, he stated how he will be back soon with his fit look. As depicted in the photo, the actor seems to be working out on his abs and as he has managed to get four, he must be planning to achieve two more abs. He then tagged his trainer in the post.

As fans love Saqib Saleem’s fitness videos and photos, many of them took to his Instagram post and stated that he looked stunning in his photo. Many of them observed his fitness and stated how he was coming back gradually while others showed how positive they were of him coming back with abs. Some fans also complimented the actor by saying that they could not resist falling for him. There were a few fans who began speculating that since the actor was trying to get back in shape, he must be preparing for the new season of one of his popular web series while others kept asking him about the release date of the new season of his famous web series. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Saqib Saleem’s photos on Instagram -

Saqib Saleem’s latest projects and updates

Saqib Saleem’s web series Crackdown recently released and received good reviews from the audiences. The actor is now been gearing up for his much-anticipated movie 83 in which he will be essaying the role of one of the former Indian cricketers, Mohinder Amarnath. The release of the movie was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has now been scheduled to release this year in June.

Image Source- Saqib Saleem's Instagram

