Saqib Saleem Reveals He Will Run Wild On Streets After Lockdown Ends; See Post

Saqib Saleem, last seen in Remo D'Souza's Race 3 seems to be embracing the lockdown by keeping himself busy with household chores and fitness activities. The actor recently posted a hilarious video of himself running outdoors in a garden. Saqib Saleem posted the throwback picture with a quirky caption, which read: "So someone asked me what is the first thing you want to do once the lockdown is over? Ye raha mera jawaab!!" (sic).

Check out the post:

Saqib Saleem, who resides in Mumbai with his sister Huma Qureshi, in a recent interview, revealed the one thing he misses the most during the lockdown. He revealed that he misses going to Mohammed Ali Road to have Iftaar delicacies. However, he also stated that he understands the importance of social distancing. The actor who often posts pictures and videos from his daily workout, also revealed that he misses his parents very much amid coronavirus lockdown. Reportedly, Saqib Saleem's parents are in Delhi, while the siblings are stuck here.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Saqib Saleem is awaiting the release of his movie '83. The movie that is based on India's cricket match in the 1983 World Cup was slated to release in April first week. However, due to the coronavirus scare, the makers cancelled the release of the movie.

The Kabir Khan directorial has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, among others in prominent roles. The movie that is bankrolled by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Kamal Haasan, and Shibash Sarkar under their respective production banners. The makers of the upcomer, recently, released the poster of the movie, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Interestingly, a former cricket player himself, Saqib Saleem will essay the role of Mohinder Amarnath Bhardwaj, aka Jimmy in the film. Mohinder, who was known as one of the best batsmen of his time, is currently a cricket analyst. He was interestingly rewarded with the Man of the Match trophy in the 1983 World Cup. In an old interview, Saqib Saleem seemed elated to play the role of a living legend in the Kabir Khan directorial. He said that he was indebted and honoured to play the role of Mohinder Amarnath Bhardwaj in the film.

