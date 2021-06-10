Saqib Saleem Shares Thursday Motivation With Fans, Says, 'you Are Good Enough'

Dil Juunglee actor Saqib Saleem took to Instagram on Thursday, June 10, 2021, to share some Thursday motivation with all his fans. Along with the video, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Saqib shared a short video where he went on to tell his fans that ‘you are good enough’. In the video, the actor said, ‘I don’t know if it happens to you but whenever I meet someone who is more successful or is big in stature I get nervous’. He added, “And I end up having a conversation in my head before I meet that person and when I actually meet that person then I don’t end up having a genuine conversation”. He continued saying, “So I thought I’ll make this thing to tell you that buddy you’re good enough and it happens to the best of us, you gotta believe in yourself and all of us are equal”.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “Drop a heart if you agree ❤️ Let’s share our fears in the comments section and help one another #happenstoallofus #youaregoodenough”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Saqib shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users lauded the actor for his motivational talk, while some could not stop going gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “I totally agree with you! 100% sahi baat”. Another user wrote, “Sab insaan hai or sb barabar hai”. Some also commented with many red heart emojis as they agreed with the actor. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more on his social media handle. Saqib recently shared a mirror selfie where he is seen giving some tough looks. He is seen donning an all-black outfit and opted for a gold watch and gold chain. He also captioned the post as ‘Sona Munda’. Take a look at the post below.

Image: Saqib Saleem Instagram

