Saqib Saleem Shells Out Major Father-son Goals As He Shares His 'Papa Ka Para' Moment

After giving major vacay goals to fans by sharing a glimpse of his we-time with family, actor Saqib Saleem has now shelled out father-son goals with his latest post on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Crackdown actor gave netizens a sneak-peek into his road trip in South India by sharing a candid photograph with his beloved father and revealed his "Papa Ka Para" moment on Instagram. Soon after Saqib Saleem's family photo surfaced online, his 83 co-stars Adinath Kothare and Chirag Patil were all-hearts about his IG post.

Saqib Saleem and 'Papa' Saleem are all-smiles in his '#roadtrip' photo

Actor Saqib Saleem is extremely fond of his family and his Instagram handle is proof. The 32-year-old shares some 'aww-dorable' moments of his quality time with his family on Instagram, quite often. Similarly, the Race 3 star has now expressed his love for "Papa" Saleem by posting a candid picture with his father from their road trip. Earlier today, i.e. February 23, 2021, Saqib won fans' hearts after he shared a lovely photograph with his dad to boast about his "Papa Ka Para" moment.

In Saqib Saleem's photos, the father-son duo were all smiles as they posed for the camera. While Saqib rocked a well-fitted black tie-dye tee and paired it with black shorts and white sneakers, his father looked dapper in a blue polo t-shirt over grey track pants and white flip-flops, rounded off with a grey derby hat and a pair of sunglasses. Sharing the picture on his IG handle, the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actor wrote, "Papa ka para #saleemandsaqib #baapbeta #roadtrip #southindia (sic)".

Check out Saqib Saleem's Instagram post below:

In addition to that, Saqib Saleem also took to his Instagram Stories to share yet another photograph with his father as they posed with his newly-bought Jeep Wrangler. In the candid photo, the father and son could be seen having a hearty conversation while Saqib was seated on the bonnet of his new wheels as he sipped on some coffee/tea. Posting their photograph on his IG Stories, he wrote, "On The Road #SaleemAndSaqib"

Take a look:

