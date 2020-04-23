Saqib Saleem's Throwback Video Shows His Unique Way Of Wearing Pants; Watch

Several Bollywood actors are missing working out at the gym amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Some actors are also sharing their throwback workout videos remembering the good old days. One of them is Race 3 actor Saqib Saleem. Saqib Saleem has taken the internet by storm after he posted a throwback video of himself donning pants using this never-seen-before style.

On April 22, Saqib Saleem took to his Instagram account to share a throwback video of him wearing pants. But in this video, the actor has added a twist to a simple task of wearing pants. In the video, two boys are holding the pant while Saqib Saleem took a high jump and wore his pant.

Saqib Saleem captioned the video saying "Here’s a fun activity for you to do while you are at home #throwback #youcantrythisathome #youmust #pantschallange #baithebaithekyakare #jumparound #instamood".

Here is the video here that Saqib Saleem posted:

Not only fans but also some prominent Bollywood celebrities commented on Saqib Saleem's video.

Wardha Khan Nadiadwala commented "Whoaaaaa whoaaaaaa whoaaaaaaaaa 🙌🙌🙌 minda blowinggggg 🤯". Comedian Bharti Singh also appreciated Saqib Saleem by commenting "👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻wah wah".

Singer-actor Ammy Virk also posted a witty comment on the video "Baby jjjjuuuuuuuummmmmmpppppp ni theeek aaa raha hai... 😂".

On the other hand, Saqib's sister and actor Huma Qureshi's comment on the video left Saqib's fans in splits. The comment shows a typical love-hate relationship between the siblings. Huma Qureshi commented on the picture calling Saqib Saleem a "Loser".

Here is a look at the comments

Saqib Saleem was last seen in the film Race 3. In the film, Saqib was sharing the screen space with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor. He is gearing up for his upcoming film 83 which is based on the 1983 World Cup. In the film, he is starring next to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. In 83, Saqib Saleem is playing the role of cricketer Mohinder Amarnath Bhardwaj.

