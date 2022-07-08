Sara Ali Khan All Smiles As She Poses With Jeh, Ibrahim & Saif Ali Khan In London; See Pic

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is an avid social media user as she often shares glimpses of her personal and professional with her fans and followers. From Sara's exotic vacation pics to her unseen moments with her family, the Kedarnath actor's Instagram is filled with some of her priceless memories. Adding another memory to her social media timeline, Sara Ali Khan recently headed to her Instagram handle and shared some adorable glimpses of the 'Pataudi' family's day out in London.

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpses of Pataudi's day out

On Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into the Pataudi's day out in London. The actor shared a series of pictures featuring her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, her father, Saif Ali Khan and half-brother Jeh Ali Khan. The first picture is a candid click of Sara, Jeh and Ibrahim as they are seen spending some quality time with each other in London's Grosvenor Square.

In the picture, Sara is seen wearing a neon-coloured crop top, which she paired with white pants and a black jacket. Ibrahim on the other hand was seen donning a maroon-coloured round neck t-shirt along with a leather jacket. The next set of pictures saw Sara, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Jeh all smiles as they pose for a happy family pic. Sharing the pictures, Sara penned a quirky caption. She wrote, "Keeping up with the Pataudi’s… 👨‍👦‍👦👨‍👧👼🏻👦👧💁‍♂️"

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans jumped into the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Cutest pics ever🥺❤" another wrote, " This is so adorable ❤️" Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons.

Sara Ali Khan on the work front

On the professional front, Sara was last seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai’s romantic film Atrangi Re. The actor will be next seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film. The movie will mark the leading duo's first collaboration with each other. Moreover, Sara also has the Pawan Kirpalani directorial project, Gaslight in which she will be sharing the screen with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

