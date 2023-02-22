Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan Share A Glimpse Of Their 'happy Shiny Day' In Doha

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are spending some quality time together, and they seem like best of friends. Both Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan shared videos on social media where they can be seen enjoying their time in Doha, Qatar. The Bollywood actors had previously posted pictures from their trip just a day ago.

Both Sara and Ananya posted videos from their Doha travels. Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan seem to be having a lot of fun on their trip. They also looked stunning in their beautiful outfits.

Check out their Insta reels below:

Taking to Instagram to post a story, Sara Ali Khan shared a collage of herself along with Ananya Panday and a few others. She captioned the Instagram story with a joke, saying, “The only thing that engrosses us more than the camera is a dessert menu." The Bollywood actor also added an ice cream emoji to signify just how much they like the dessert.

Ananya Panday posted the same picture on her Instagram story and added an "I will be your mirror" GIF. Sara Ali Khan also shared a picture of what they ordered at the restaurant. In the picture, we can see a total of six different dishes that look absolutely delicious.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's upcoming projects

Sara Ali Khan has a number of projects waiting for her. She is set to make her OTT debut with the film Ae Watan Mere Watan, which will release on Prime Video. Sara Ali Khan will also star in Metro...In Dino, which also stars The Night Manager actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The film comes from Anurag Basu and will feature Bollywood actors such as Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi and Anupam Kher.

Ananya Panday's next appearance, on the other hand, stands to be in Dream Girl 2.