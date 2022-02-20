Sara Ali Khan And Brother Ibrahim Switch On Party Mood To Kick-off Weekend; See Pics

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. On the weekend, the Atrangi Re star spend some quality time with her friends and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She took to Instagram to share glimpses of her happening get-together showing her followers how to set their party mood right.

Sara Ali Khan's preference for playful outfits that blends comfort with style always manages to leave the fashion world stunned. Going by the same, to attend her latest event, the Kedarnath star once again put her best foot forward. She opted for a comfy jumpsuit which was cinched at the waist with a belt. Matching heels, red clutch and hoops rounded-off the accessories of the young star. Meanwhile, sleek hair, left open, completed her party look.

Speaking of Ibrahim Ali Khan, the star-kid opted for a casual look in a plain tee and denim jeans. Black jacket and spotless white sneakers accentuated his dapper look. The sibling duo were all smiles as they caught up with some of their friends. Check out photos of their party night below:

While Sara Ali Khan has already made her entry into the Bollywood film industry, questions remain as to when will Ibrahim follow her footsteps. For those unaware, the youngster has already done a few photoshoots for certain brands and has even appeared on a magazine cover with Sara Ali Khan. Speaking of the Kedarnath star, Sara was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama, Atrangi Re.

In the recent past, the actor has also announced the completion of her upcoming movie with Vicky Kaushal. Taking to social media, while confirming the wrap up of the Laxman Utekar directorial, Sara wrote, "It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over!

Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. (sic)"

Talking about her co-star Vicky, Sara articulated, "@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you. (sic)" The title and the release date of the movie are yet to be revealed.

(Image: @saraalikhan95/Instagram)